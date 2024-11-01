Introducing Peanut Foods Early: New Tool Aims to Help Parents Prevent Peanut Allergies in Babies

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by National Peanut Board. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Melina Malkani, a pediatric dietitian and mom of three, highlights an important milestone in every baby’s life: starting solid foods. Introducing common allergens, especially peanuts, between four to six months can reduce the likelihood of peanut allergies—a guideline supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

To make it easier for parents, the National Peanut Board has introduced Little Peanut, a health education tool with a QR code leading to resources for safely introducing peanuts into infants’ diets. Available at pediatricians' offices, Little Peanut also offers tips and recipes to inspire adventurous eating in childhood and beyond.

For more information, visitlittlepeanut.tips.