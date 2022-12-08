Intuit and Suh Family Foundation launches financial literacy program

Financial literacy is an important subject to understand. Intuit VP of Corporate Responsibility, David Zasada, and Engineer, Entrepreneur, Investor and Super Bowl Champion, Ndamukong Suh, joined Inside South Florida to share how the two have partnered to launch a National Financial Literacy Program for high school students.

“Kids today are not graduating high school financially literate,” says Zasada. “You might be surprised to hear that only 25% of kids are required to take a personal finance course before they graduate high school.”

The program’s goal is to increase financial literacy in underserved communities.

“Our partnership was created to fill the gap and create these amazing workshops to educate them,” says Suh. “The workshops are the key piece to really empower these students and bring light to these different tools that they should learn and be afforded on a day-to-day basis.”

For more information, visit Intuit.com/FinancialBasics

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Intuit.