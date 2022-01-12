Invest in your future with Fidelity

Americans are feeling a bit more optimistic about their finances for 2022, according to a recent study. President of life events and planning at Fidelity Investments, Stacey Watson, offered some foresight and explained the optimistic trends.

The financial actions people took at the start of the pandemic, like budgeting and saving more, have now become regular habits. These trends have helped Americans become better with their finances and many have hit those financial goals they've been aiming for.

In order to continue these trends, Stacey suggests working with a financial advisor and starting small. You can find more information on Fidelity's website.