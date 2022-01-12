Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Invest in your future with Fidelity

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 09:57:42-05

Americans are feeling a bit more optimistic about their finances for 2022, according to a recent study. President of life events and planning at Fidelity Investments, Stacey Watson, offered some foresight and explained the optimistic trends.

The financial actions people took at the start of the pandemic, like budgeting and saving more, have now become regular habits. These trends have helped Americans become better with their finances and many have hit those financial goals they've been aiming for.

In order to continue these trends, Stacey suggests working with a financial advisor and starting small. You can find more information on Fidelity's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors