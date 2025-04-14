IRS Direct File: A Simple, Free Way to File Your Taxes Online

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Economic Security Project. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Filing taxes just got a whole lot easier thanks to Direct File, a new tool from the IRS designed to help millions of Americans file their federal taxes quickly, safely, and completely free of charge.

We spoke with Adam Ruben from the Economic Security Project on Inside South Florida, who explained how Direct File works, who qualifies, and why it could be a game-changer for tax season moving forward.

Direct File is a free online tax filing tool created by the IRS. It’s a secure platform that lets eligible taxpayers file their federal taxes directly from their phone or computer, typically in under an hour—with no hidden fees, upselling, or data selling.

Ruben explains: “It’s a website that walks you through a simple set of questions in English or Spanish… If you get stuck, there’s free live chat support in both languages.”

Direct File is available to people with simple tax situations in 25 states, including Florida.

You qualify if:



You earn income reported on a W-2

You don’t have gig work, freelancing, or complex investments

You live and work in one state

That’s about 32 million taxpayers who could benefit.

Direct File is ideal for people looking to save time and money. According to Ruben, the average taxpayer spends $160 and 9 hours filing taxes each year. Direct File could eliminate that cost and hassle.

Ruben adds: “When Direct File is fully built out within a few years, taxpayers in Florida could save over $1.25 billion a year in tax prep fees, time, and additional tax credits.”

The future of Direct File is still being decided. The Biden administration will determine whether to make it permanent after this tax season. With over 90% of users recommending it, support for the program is growing fast.

Check your eligibility or start filing now at directfile.irs.gov.

Even if you’re not eligible, share it with friends and family—because saving money on taxes? That’s something worth talking about.