Is intermittent fasting right for you?

Recently, intermittent fasting has become more popular. Is this simply a trend, or is it worth trying to help advance your fitness journey? Fitness expert and friend of the show Heather Frey of Smashfit Fitness filled us in on the pros and cons.

Intermittent fasting has been around for a while. It involves eating normally for a few days and then fasting for one or two days. It can also involve eating during certain periods of time every day, for example, only eating for 8 or 12 hours of the day.

Frey says this can cause a large enough calorie deficit to lose weight, but it can be difficult. Especially if you're eating not eating clean and healthy when you are eating. This could be a daunting task, but it's a habit to get used to. Since it is restrictive, once you stop you may gain the weight back.

Intermittent fasting isn't for everyone, and it's important to check with your doctor before starting on this endeavor.