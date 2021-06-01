Is now the best time to buy a home?

Florida's current housing market is so busy it's been referred to as "historical" by many in the business. So how can you take advantage of it and what will help you seal the deal?

Dustin Fealy, of Real Estate Factory, says now is a fantastic time to buy. Low interest rates will get you more bang for your buck. Dennis Hernandez, a leasing expert, says you could be making monthly payments for as low as $2,500 on a home selling for $300,000 to $400,000.

The competitive market means you need to make sure you have your documents in order and be able to negotiate moving terms. Getting pre-approval will make your offer stand out by showing you have the financial standing needed.