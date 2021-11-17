Is the Holiday Season the right time for buying and selling homes?

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors broker Patty Da Silva and realtor Chris Green from Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties sat down with Miriam Tapia and gave us some insight on whether buying or selling a home is best during the holiday season.

Patty says when it comes to buying during the holidays, it can be a better experience. The weather isn't very hot or humid, so if you're viewing mulitple properities you don't have to worry about sweating too much or getting caught in the rain.

For sellers, although seeing holiday decorations can be exciting for buyers, Chris says to make sure you have photos of the property without decorations and to do minimal decorating so potential buyers can still see the beauty of the home.

If you're planning on taking a holiday vacation, that's the perfect time to set up viewings and get your home sold. A lot of families want to start the new year in their new home, so this is the perfect time to sell.

Patty says although there isn't a perfect time to sell your home, during winter there is less competition for sellers. The duo has even sold homes on Christmas day! You can get their help to sell or buy your home at PattyDaSilva.com

