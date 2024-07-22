Isaac Farms: More Than Just a Garden Center, It's a Family Experience

A garden center becomes truly special when it evolves into a destination, an experience for visitors rather than just a place to buy plants. Inside South Florida had the pleasure of meeting the heart and soul behind Isaac Farms, a Plant Nursery and Garden Center in Homestead, Florida, which has captivated over half a million followers across social media platforms.

Isabel Isaac, the visionary behind Isaac Farms, transformed what began as a struggling landscaping business into a leading producer of exotic succulents in Florida. Her story is one of perseverance and passion.

“We have been here for 22 years,” Isabel shared. “In the beginning, it was not a very good experience because we grew palms and landscaping plants. My husband, who is an electronic engineer, told us that we couldn’t live from that business. doubted we could sustain the family with this business and that it doesn’t get enough money to sustain the family. But I said that we would figure it out.”

And figure it out, she did. When the trend for succulents took off, Isabel was ready. “When people got the passion for succulents, we were ready. We have a lot of succulents and cacti, and now we have spirulina. We have many new varieties. We are so proud and so happy.”

Isaac Farms has become much more than a family business; it’s a beloved community hub where visitors can enjoy the serene environment, shop for beautiful plants, and experience the genuine warmth of a family-run enterprise. Visitors often find Isabel walking around the garden center, along with her pets, contributing to the welcoming atmosphere.

The farm’s social media presence, driven by Isabel’s engaging content, has millions of likes, motivating her to continue creating. “People love [the videos], and they have gone viral,” she noted.

A visit to Isaac Farms is a full sensory experience. The farm offers more than just plants; visitors can enjoy a home-cooked meal for lunch or a refreshing fresh fruit smoothie, made by Isabel herself.

Isabel credits the farm's success to the passion and teamwork of her family and staff. “All of us have a lot of passion for what we do. I don’t work; I’m here seven days a week because for me this is paradise,” she explained. “My husband is very smart; he puts his head, I put my heart. This is my passion.”

Isaac Farms is an embodiment of what a family can achieve with a vision and dedication. It’s a place that inspires visitors to bring some of that same happiness and beauty back to their own homes.

“It’s such a family-oriented place and the plants are so well taken care of,” Connie Ehrenkrantz, a visitor of Isaac Farms for the last ten years, shared. “We just love it here.”

Visiting Isaac Farms isn’t just about purchasing plants; it’s about experiencing the love and joy that Isabel and her team pour into their work. It’s a magical place that offers inspiration, relaxation, and a sense of community.

As Isabel puts it, “This farm is teamwork. We started with four hands, one kid, and one heart. Everything started there.”

For anyone in South Florida, a visit to Isaac Farms is a must, whether you’re an avid gardener or just looking for a peaceful retreat. Come and experience the magic that Isabel and her family have created at Isaac Farms.

For more information, follow their Instagram at @isaacfarms.