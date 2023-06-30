ISF chats with the LGBTQ+ marketing guru

Experience the irresistible SoFlo flair as Dan Rios, Director of LGBTQ+ Marketing at the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor's Bureau, guides us to discover inclusive and welcoming vacation destinations for our community.

“The hub is still a South Beach,” says Rios. “That is where the visitor center is, that is where you will find two of our hotels that are dedicated to the community, Axel Beach Miami and Hotel Gaythering, and of course, there's Palace that's been a staple for our community for decades now.”

For more information, visit MiamiAndBeaches.com and MiamiLGBT.com.