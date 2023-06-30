Watch Now
ISF joins the symphony of pride

Posted at 7:15 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 19:14:59-04

Embracing the transformative power of the arts, the South Florida Symphony Orchestra stands as a visionary force for our community, and we are thrilled to have Jacqueline Lorber, President and CEO, join us on ISF, to delve into the impact she and the symphony continue to create.

“I love it when we can take on new initiatives and make them happen,” says Lorber. “We are now going into Junior Achievement world as their first arts partner. We will see 20,000 additional children every year in our Symphony Schools program and we will be exposing children to the opportunity to learn that there are careers in the arts.”

For more information, visit SouthFloridaSymphony.org.

