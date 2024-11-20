ISF Welcomes New Team Member Lamyiah Pearline with Open Arms

WSFL 39 is proud to introduce its newest addition to the Inside South Florida family, Lamyiah Pearline! Host Cameron Dobbs sat down with Lamyiah in an exciting segment filled with laughs, aspirations, and heartfelt moments.

Fun Facts with Lamaya

Sports Background: Lamaya grew up playing basketball, track, and cross-country, with her dad as her coach.

Lamaya grew up playing basketball, track, and cross-country, with her dad as her coach. Where She’s From: Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, she later embraced life in Texas and recently moved from Springfield, Illinois.

Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, she later embraced life in Texas and recently moved from Springfield, Illinois. Hobbies: An adventurer at heart, Lamaya loves walking trails with her dog, Ace Boogie with the Hoodie, exploring beaches, painting, and trying new foods and drinks.

Bucket List Dreams

Fall in love and build a family. Skydive for the ultimate adrenaline rush. Ride in a helicopter for a new perspective on the world.

She’s confident South Florida is the perfect place to check these off!

What Drives Her

Family: She comes from a big family with six brothers and one sister.

She comes from a big family with six brothers and one sister. Community Passion: Lamyiah loves uplifting others and believes in being a testimony of resilience and hope.

Lamyiah loves uplifting others and believes in being a testimony of resilience and hope. Purpose: Bringing joy, positivity, and inspiration to her audience.

Bringing joy, positivity, and inspiration to her audience. Motivation: She wants to remind people that even in tough times, joy and light can be found.

We’re so excited to have Lamyiah join the ISF team and can’t wait to see all the incredible stories she’ll bring to the show. Welcome to South Florida, Lamyiah!