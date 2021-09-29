It's national coffee day!

A coffee house owned by an ex-NFL player has to be good and serve up a big dose of caffeine. Circle House Coffee in Fort Lauderdale was founded by Stephen Tulloch, who wanted to do something to give back to the community.

During his 11-year run in the NFL, he started every day with a cup of coffee and bonded with his teammates over it. He opened Circle House with the hopes of giving others something to bond over and create lasting relationships.

The menu is a mix of great drinks created by the whole staff, with something for everyone. They also have a great relationship with Mojo Donuts and are the only store you can buy them from outside of the store!

To celebrate the grand opening of their new store, they'll be raising money for breast cancer awareness with the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. There will be a party on October 30 at the Oakland Park location to fundraise and celebrate the opening. Head to circlehousecoffee.com to view the full menu and stay up to date with openings and events.