J. Jill celebrates size inclusivity with its “Welcome Everybody” campaign

Posted at 3:42 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 15:42:30-04

Finding generously sized garments can be a daunting task for plus-sized women. Senior Vice President of Design, Product Development, Technical Design, and Creative Marketing at J. Jill, Elliot Staples, and Style Influencer, Rochelle Johnson, joined Inside South Florida to share how J. Jill is celebrating the full-figured woman with its new clothing collection.

“In our campaign, we will be extending our size offering in our retail stores and providing all of our designs at one price,” says Staples. “We're also refreshing our visual campaigns to include models and influencers who will help us create different styles of body sizes and shapes and help more women see themselves represented in our brands.”

More clothing brands are creating proportionate sizing options for the voluptuous beauty. Size exclusivity is a concept of the past.

“I'm thrilled J. Jill is continuing to evolve to include more inclusive sizing throughout their product offering,” says Johnson. “Plus-size fashion had been historically underrepresented in the fashion space. Those who are not the ideal size have often been left with limited options.”

Size inclusivity is about more than designing clothing sizes in extended ranges.

“We believe that the perfect fit is not about size, and it's not about a number. It's really about how that garment flows, moves, and feels to our customers,” says Staples. “This is not a campaign about one outfit in a range of different sizes. It is about a more unique and personal approach to celebrate the individuality of each of our customers.”

