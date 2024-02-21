Jacaranda Golf Club Hosts Successful Charity Tournament with ABC Cares

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Andrew Michael, the Director of Golf at Jacaranda Golf Club, and Peter Dyga from ABC (Associated Builders and Contractors) to discuss their recent charity golf tournament and the impact of ABC Cares.

Jacaranda Golf Club, known for hosting numerous tournaments, recently partnered with the Florida East Coast chapter of ABC for a charity event. ABC, a large commercial contractor organization, focuses on helping its members secure work and develop it safely and ethically. The tournament, named Taste of ABC, offered a unique twist with food and beverage pairings at various holes, creating a distinctive experience for participants.

The ABC Cares foundation, a beneficiary of the tournament, provides critical support to industry professionals and their families in times of need. Peter Dyga explained that the foundation steps in quickly to assist individuals who are sick, injured, or have faced tragedy in the workplace, offering financial aid to bridge the gap until they are back on their feet.

For Jacaranda Golf Club, hosting events like the ABC tournament holds special significance. Andrew Michael expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership with ABC Florida East Coast Chapter, highlighting Jacaranda's commitment to ensuring the success of each event. With its 36-hole public golf course, Jacaranda accommodates hundreds of players, making it an ideal venue for charity tournaments like ABC Cares.

The collaboration between Jacaranda and ABC exemplifies the fusion of sport and philanthropy, providing participants with a meaningful way to support a worthy cause while enjoying a day on the green. Peter Dyga emphasized the importance of the relationship, acknowledging Jacaranda's organizational efficiency and responsiveness in hosting the event.

For those interested in participating in future tournaments at Jacaranda Golf Club, information can be found on their website, JacarandaGolfClub.com. Additionally, donations to ABC Cares can be made through their website, ABCCares.org.