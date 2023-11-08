Jacoub Reyes is Inspiring Change Through Art

Interdisciplinary Artist, Jacoub Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share his determination to amplifying marginalized voices and sparking conversations that drive positive change through his art.

“I have a mixed cultural background, so, I'm Puerto Rican, Pakistani, and Cuban,” says Reyes. “So, I have all these different mixtures inside of me. And it really kind of, you know, being in the intersection, kind of made me realize, like, you know, that I wanted to talk about representation.”

Jacoub’s artwork has been on display worldwide, and you can personally immerse yourself in his creations right here in South Florida.

“Right now, I have a couple of works part of the South Florida Cultural Consortium, which is a grant fellowship that's provided by South Florida,” says Reyes. “So that's happening right now at the Hollywood Arts and Cultural Center. And I also have a studio in Plantation that I'm always working in, so the public is open and invited to come.”

For more information, visit JacoubReyes.com