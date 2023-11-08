Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Jacoub Reyes is Inspiring Change Through Art

Posted at 8:58 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 08:58:02-05

Interdisciplinary Artist, Jacoub Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share his determination to amplifying marginalized voices and sparking conversations that drive positive change through his art.

“I have a mixed cultural background, so, I'm Puerto Rican, Pakistani, and Cuban,” says Reyes. “So, I have all these different mixtures inside of me. And it really kind of, you know, being in the intersection, kind of made me realize, like, you know, that I wanted to talk about representation.”

Jacoub’s artwork has been on display worldwide, and you can personally immerse yourself in his creations right here in South Florida.

“Right now, I have a couple of works part of the South Florida Cultural Consortium, which is a grant fellowship that's provided by South Florida,” says Reyes. “So that's happening right now at the Hollywood Arts and Cultural Center. And I also have a studio in Plantation that I'm always working in, so the public is open and invited to come.”

For more information, visit JacoubReyes.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com