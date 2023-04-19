Jake Gyllenhaal stars in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant”

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” actors, Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, joined Inside South Florida with an inside look at the upcoming film.

“What made me want to tell the story was it's the best of what America is, and we as Americans are, it is our goodness in us," says Gyllenhaal. “I think there are so many heroes in this country, sometimes reluctant heroes, but it's our fabric, and it feels like a parable. This story is an action parable and it reminded me of how good we are as Americans.”

“At the end of the day, so much more unites us than divides us,” says Salim “Both men are just family men who are willing to do whatever it takes to keep their families safe and give their families and their children the opportunity to have a better life than themselves. Despite that, they are willing to put their lives at stake every day to do the right thing to help each other and to help their countries.”

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” in theaters April 21st.