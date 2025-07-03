Jamaica Celebrates 70 Years of Tourism with Exclusive Summer Travel Deals

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamaica Tourist Board. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the Jamaica Tourist Board celebrates its 70th anniversary, travelers are being invited to experience the island’s vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and legendary hospitality with a special promotion: 70 Days of Jamaica Love.

Philip Rose of the Jamaica Tourist Board joined Inside South Florida to share how this milestone is being commemorated. “We’ve curated the best deals imaginable. You’ll save money, get upgrades, enjoy exclusive promotions. It’s the best way to experience everything Jamaica has to offer,” he said.

Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or culture, there’s something for every traveler:

Montego Bay offers lively nightlife, pristine beaches, and top-tier dining.

offers lively nightlife, pristine beaches, and top-tier dining. Ocho Rios is perfect for families, known for cascading waterfalls and thrilling attractions.

is perfect for families, known for cascading waterfalls and thrilling attractions. Negril provides a peaceful, romantic escape with stunning sunsets and tranquil walks along the beach.

provides a peaceful, romantic escape with stunning sunsets and tranquil walks along the beach. Port Antonio soothes the soul with lush landscapes and natural serenity.

soothes the soul with lush landscapes and natural serenity. South Coast is ideal for eco-friendly retreats and quiet charm.

is ideal for eco-friendly retreats and quiet charm. And for a deep dive into Jamaican culture, Kingston remains the heartbeat of the island.

The summer is also packed with can’t-miss events, including Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay from July 13–19, Dream Weekend in Negril, and Best Weekend Ever in Ocho Rios this August.

But there’s one catch: travelers must book by August 12 to take advantage of these limited-time offers.