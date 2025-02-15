Jamaica Prepares to Host Global Tourism Resilience Conference Amid Industry Challenges

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamaica Tourist Board. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the global tourism industry continues to recover from the pandemic and navigate new challenges, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Edmund Bartlett, is preparing to host the Global Tourism Resilience Conference and Expo from February 17-19 in Negril, Jamaica.

In an interview with Inside South Florida, Minister Bartlett highlighted the importance of the event, emphasizing that the tourism industry must develop the capacity to manage disruptions such as natural disasters, pandemics, and cybercrime while thriving in the aftermath.

“Digitization and its impact on tourism will be a major focus,” Minister Bartlett explained. “We’ll be looking at AI, technological advancements, and innovations that affects tourism experiences and how it will enable more people to be able to visit more destinations safely.”

Jamaica has been at the forefront of global tourism resilience, leading the charge in having February 17 recognized by the United Nations as Global Tourism Resilience Day in 2022. Minister Bartlett underscored the significance of this achievement, noting that Jamaica plays a pivotal role as a thought leader in the tourism industry.

The conference will bring together international experts to discuss strategies for overcoming disruptions and ensuring sustainable growth in tourism. Interested participants can find more information or register at GTRCMC.org, with options to attend in person or virtually.