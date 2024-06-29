Jamaica: Your Ideal Summer Destination

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamaica Tourist Board. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer reaches its peak, many travelers are seeking the perfect escape, and recent data from Expedia and Google Flights indicate that Jamaica, known as the One Love Island, is a top destination for Americans this season. Edmund Barlett, the Deputy Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board, joined Inside South Florida to share why Jamaica is a must-visit location and what new experiences await travelers.

"Jamaica is driven by a love for people. We have hospitality in our DNA," Barlett explains. "The greatest experience you can have as a human being is to be kind, gentle, and loving to others. In Jamaica… you're genuinely feeling the warmth and the affection of a people who truly has love."

Jamaica offers a respite from the sizzling summer heat found in places like Miami. Its unique location in the Caribbean Sea brings gentle breezes and beautiful waters that create some of the finest beaches. "This is your opportunity to come to Jamaica, to really cool off a little bit from the heat of the summer," says Barlett.

According to Barlett, the people of Jamaica are the island's most iconic attraction. "We are the confluence of many cultures and ethnicities, [making us] warm and friendly," he notes. Jamaica's diverse cultural background makes visitors feel a part of the world, offering an enriching experience where travelers can find and be themselves.

Jamaica is also renowned for its exceptional cuisine, particularly its jerk dishes. "We jerk chicken, fish, pork—you name it," Barlett says. "That particular strain is so absolutely delightful and unique to Jamaica, that it makes visitors come back year after year.” The island boasts a remarkable 42% repeat visitor rate, showcasing its enduring appeal.

Jamaica is currently offering great deals for summer and fall travel. "We’re saying thanks… because you helped us to recover well from COVID," Barlett explains. "That recovery puts us in a good position to be able to make a great offer to you for this summer and fall."

With its beautiful beaches, welcoming people, and delectable cuisine, Jamaica stands out as an ideal summer destination. Whether you are looking to escape the heat or immerse yourself in a rich cultural experience, Jamaica has something for everyone.

For more information and to book your next trip, visit visitjamaica.com.