James Corden Gets In Touch With His Dramatic Side In “Mammals”

This talented performer can do everything from stand-up comedy and stage productions to talk show host and now a dramatic new role – this performer can do it all. Actor and comedian James Corden joined Inside South Florida with an inside look at his new Prime Video limited series, “Mammals.”

“He doesn't start down and depressed at the start,” says Corden about his character, Jamie. “He’s actually very, very happy. That’s what appealed to me so much is the change of the character.”

Along with Corden’s exceptional acting, “Mammals” features enthralling writing.

“The show is written by Jez Butterworth, who, if anyone doesn't know, they’ve definitely seen so many of his huge movies,” says Corden. “He wrote two ‘Bond’ films, he’s written the brand new ‘Indiana Jones,’ ‘Ford vs. Ferrari.’ And he’s written a show which basically refuses to let you rest on your laurels.”

With his mesmerizing performance, Corden keeps your eyes glued to the screen as the plot of the show keeps you guessing.

“It’s one man searching for the truth, searching to find out the truth,” says Corden. “Every episode, it just keeps switching and twisting and twisting and twisting to the point where you think you know what it is. Then he’ll just switch it again, and you don’t know what it is. That’s why so many people sit down to watch one episode and then watch them all.”

With its mysterious plot, “Mammals” entices viewers to expect the unexpected.

“I would love nothing more than for people to find this over the holidays, to go to Prime video and find it and feel like, ‘I wonder what’s next in this story,” says Corden. “Whatever it is, they won’t be able to believe it.”

You can watch “Mammals” now streaming on Prime Video