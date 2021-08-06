James Gunn reveals which DC Character almost made it to "The Suicide Squad" and his next DC project

"The Suicide Squad" is the latest film to enter the DCEU.

The movie has Amanda waller, played by Viola Davis, recruiting the most dangerous and unknown supervillains to the island of Corto Maltese. And they must go on a dangerous search and destroy mission.

Behind the director's chair is James Gunn.

Known for directing two "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. It was clear he could be the only one to bring the d-grade supervillains to life.

A lot of the inspiration for the movie was the 80s comic book run of writer John Ostrander and the movie the dirty dozen.

Gunn also reveals that the character of "Bat-mite" almost made it to the movie. But eventually was cut because it would be too much.

James's next project is "Peacemaker" which will star WWE Superstar John Cena and will hit HBO Max in 2022.

"The Suicide Squad" is out now in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max