Jamie Lee Curtis is facing off with Michale Myers again in Halloween Kills

She's back!! One of horror's biggest stars, Jamie Lee Curtis, is reprising her famous role as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills, slashing into theaters Friday, October 15. We sat down with the legend where she told us what's in store for Laurie and if this time they end Michael once and for all.

In the 2018 sequel to the original 1970sclassic, Laurie Strode thought she had put an end to Michael Myers, but he's back once again. This new movie features several residents of Haddonfield continuing the fight with Laurie to keep their town safe while exploring the collateral damage caused.

"The collateral damage is everyone's focused on Laurie. Laurie's trauma, Laurie's fear, Laurie's survival, but the truth is, those two little kids she was babysitting in 1978, the nurse who was Dr. Loomis's assistant, even Sheriff Brackett...all of those people survived," she says. "All of those people carry the same badge of trauma that Laurie does."

Curtis says these movies are supposed to stimulate audiences and get them thinking. This movie focuses on collective rage, a group coming together to face adversity head-on. However, it's also about family, with Laurie's daughter and granddaughter going along with her for her fight. In the end, she has one goal for Laurie.

"To kill the...blank...I can't say it on television, but to finish what she started."

Catch Halloween Kills in theaters on October 15!