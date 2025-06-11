Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

JAMIE O SUMMER ESSENTIALS

JAMIE O SUMMER ESSENTIALS
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + CO. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell shares her top summer must-haves, perfect for enjoying time at home, entertaining, or traveling. She recommends Josh Cellars' non-alcoholic sparkling drink, which offers the same refreshing taste as Prosecco but without the alcohol, making it ideal for outdoor summer activities. For travelers, she emphasizes the importance of Medjet Memberships, which provide medical transportation back to home hospitals for those hospitalized more than 150 miles away, a crucial service that standard health insurance may not cover.

Additionally, Jamie discusses skin protection with Tocobo Ultimate Sun Duo, which includes two lightweight sunscreens ideal for daily use, and Flexitol Heel Balm to keep feet looking flawless during sandal season. She also introduces the Ampace Andes 600 Pro, a portable power station perfect for summer storms or outdoor adventures. For more information on these products, viewers can visit JamieO.co or follow her on Instagram at JamieO&Co. Happy summer!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com