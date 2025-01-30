Jamie O'Donnell Helps Us Kickstart 2025 with These Must-Have Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The new year is in full swing, and whether you’re focusing on wellness, home essentials, or simply upgrading your daily routine, Lifestyle Expert Jamie O'Donnell shared her top must-haves for 2025 on Inside South Florida. From dry January favorites to home upgrades and learning tools for kids, here’s what you need to know.

Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Wine

For those embracing Dry January (or just looking for a sophisticated alcohol-free option), Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine is a game-changer. Made in Italy’s Prosecco region, this bubbly brings the crisp, refreshing taste of the classic Josh Cellars Prosecco—just without the alcohol. Available at your local retailers andJoshCellars.com for $16.99.

New Febreze Plug Scent Booster

Transform your home into a staycation paradise with the new Febreze Plug Scent Booster. Featuring three intensity settings, a six-foot cord for placement flexibility, and a boost button for 40 minutes of extra fragrance, this innovation lets you control long-lasting freshness with ease. Available at Amazon and nationwide retailers for $9.99. For more information, visit Febreze.com.

PURA D’OR Shampoo & Conditioner

Want thicker, healthier-looking hair in 2025? This clinically formulated duo contains biotin, aloe vera, argan oil, and red Korean seaweed to promote hydration, reduce breakage, and improve scalp health. Perfect for both men and women of all hair types! Available atPURADOR.com, Amazon & Costco for $49.99.

Reading Eggs

Designed for ages 2-13, Reading Eggs helps young learners develop reading confidence through engaging online games and optional workbooks. Right now, get 50% off through January 27! Available at: ReadingEggs.com/JanSale for $83.99 for a full year, which includes reading & math for up to 4 kids.

Physician’s Choice

Start the year with better digestion and gut health using Physician’s Choice 60 Billion Probiotic & Digestive Enzymes. Together, they help reduce bloating, optimize digestion, and support overall wellness. Available at PhysiciansChoice.com, Amazon, Walmart & Target for $39.97.

Where to Find More?

For more details on these 2025 essentials and everything Jamie O is up to, visit JamieO.co or follow her on Instagram at@JamieOandCo.