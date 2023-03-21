Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Jamie O’Donnell’s Spring must-haves

Posted at 7:55 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 19:55:09-04

Event and Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to share the perfect finds for Spring.

“Olay’s Cleansing and Nourishing Body Wash infuses moisture 10 layers deep to help hydrate the skin throughout the day,” says O’Donnell. “Olay Body’s Nourishing and Hydrating Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid visibly replenishes the skin.”

The warmer weather can induce perspiration. Secret Aluminum Free Clear Solid may be this season perfect pairing.

“It provides 48-hours of odor protection,” says O’Donnell. “It goes on clear and leaves no visible white residue.”

Revive your skin’s radiance with Mycelium Glow Vitamin C Brightening Serum by Shroom Skincare.

“The serum instantly hydrates and brightens skin resulting in radiant and healthy glow,” says O’Donnell. “It’s 97% natural, clean, vegan and cruelty-free.”

A great way to bring in Spring is to celebrate the season with a staycation.

“Wyndham rewards 100 million to member minibar program and celebration to their 100 million members,” says O’Donnell. “They are actually giving away the minibar literally from free snacks to over a month of free vacations.”

For more information, visit jamieo.co

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jamie O’ + Co.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com