Jamie O’Donnell’s Spring must-haves

Event and Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to share the perfect finds for Spring.

“Olay’s Cleansing and Nourishing Body Wash infuses moisture 10 layers deep to help hydrate the skin throughout the day,” says O’Donnell. “Olay Body’s Nourishing and Hydrating Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid visibly replenishes the skin.”

The warmer weather can induce perspiration. Secret Aluminum Free Clear Solid may be this season perfect pairing.

“It provides 48-hours of odor protection,” says O’Donnell. “It goes on clear and leaves no visible white residue.”

Revive your skin’s radiance with Mycelium Glow Vitamin C Brightening Serum by Shroom Skincare.

“The serum instantly hydrates and brightens skin resulting in radiant and healthy glow,” says O’Donnell. “It’s 97% natural, clean, vegan and cruelty-free.”

A great way to bring in Spring is to celebrate the season with a staycation.

“Wyndham rewards 100 million to member minibar program and celebration to their 100 million members,” says O’Donnell. “They are actually giving away the minibar literally from free snacks to over a month of free vacations.”

For more information, visit jamieo.co

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jamie O’ + Co.

