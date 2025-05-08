Jamie O’Donnell’s Top Picks for Mother’s Day Gifts That Wow

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you’re still scrambling to find the perfect gift for Mom this Mother’s Day, lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell has you covered with her curated list of thoughtful, luxurious, and unique finds. Whether Mom is a skincare aficionado, in need of a spa day, or ready to jet-set to the Bahamas, these picks are sure to land you the title of “favorite child.”

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask

Jamie’s first recommendation is one of the season’s must-have beauty gadgets: the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask. This Med Spa-inspired under-eye cooling and LED mask is the only one of its kind currently available in the U.S. Developed with dermatologists, it’s FDA-cleared and clinically tested, using a combination of red, blue, and deep infrared light to reduce signs of aging, clear skin, and energize the under-eye area in sessions ranging from 4 to 15 minutes. With four treatment modes—Under Eye Revive, Better Aging, Skin Clearing, and Skin Sustain—it’s spa-quality technology right at home. You can find it online at SharkBeauty.com, Ulta, Sephora, or Amazon for $349.

Hand & Stone Gift Cards

If Mom prefers a more traditional form of self-care, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is offering some major savings on relaxation. Right now, participating locations are offering $20 off a massage or facial gift card—or $40 off when you buy both. Gift cards start at $79.95, making this the perfect way to give Mom some well-earned “me time.” Cards can be purchased in-person or online at HandAndStone.com.

Bluelene

For those focused on age-defying skincare, Jamie highlights Bluelene by Dr. Cao, the first patented skincare line to harness the power of methylene blue—a molecule discovered while researching childhood disease treatments. Bluelene’s “Night Plus” night cream and Vitamin C serum combo is a powerful collagen booster that visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles in as little as two weeks. It’s also a fantastic retinol alternative, free of irritation and sun sensitivity. Gift sets range from $30 to $52 and are available at Bluelene.com. For more information, visit their Instagram, @getbluelene.

MDSolarSciences Lip Balm

Lips aren’t to be overlooked either. Jamie recommends MDSolarSciences’ Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm with SPF 30, which combines sun protection, color, and hydration in one. Formulated with shea butter, jojoba, avocado, and olive oils, the balm shields lips from sun damage while enhancing their natural color. It’s available in seven shades, including the fan-favorite “Shimmer,” which adjusts to your pH for a custom pink hue. Priced at $25, you can find it online at MDSolarSciences.com, Amazon, or Costco.

British Colonial Nassau

Finally, if you’re looking to whisk Mom away on a dreamy escape, Jamie suggests a stay at the newly renovated British Colonial Nassau. Just an hour flight from Florida, this historic Bahamian gem now boasts 288 rooms and suites, seven dining options, two beachfront pools, and 300 feet of pristine shoreline with complimentary non-motorized water sports. Located just steps from Nassau’s cruise port, straw market, and cultural landmarks, it’s an ideal tropical getaway. Even better—Florida residents receive 15% off their stay, with rates starting at $232. Book at BritishColonial.com.

With this lineup of thoughtful and stylish gifts, there’s no excuse not to spoil Mom this year—and maybe even book yourself a little something too. For direct links and more gift ideas, Jamie O’Donnell invites viewers to visit JamieO.co.