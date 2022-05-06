Jason Carter visits Tate’s Comics with free tickets to see Dr. Strange and The Multiverse of Madness

The moment so many Marvel fans have been waiting for, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” is finally in theatres. To celebrate the occasion, our host, Jason Carter, went to Tate's Comics and played trivia with Marvel fans to give away free tickets to see the movie.

Directed by Sam Rami, this movie takes place after Doctor Strange breaks the multiverse in “Spiderman: No Way Home.” He teams up with Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch and newcomer America Chavez to help him restore balance to the multiverse.

Some of the trivia questions included, “What infinity stone was housed within the magical artifact known as the Eye of Agamotto?” And “What city did Wanda take over during Wandavision?”

Many mega fans have theories on who will be appearing in this film, since it’s a movie about the multiverse, anything is on the table. Some of the most popular theories are that Andrew Garfield might return as Spider-Man, Tom Cruise as an Iron Man variant, and some even claim that the Fantastic Four might show up in the film, which make this film their first MCU debut.

The movie takes inspiration from the Marvel show “What if?”, which explored the idea of a multi-verse in an animated format. Many of these plot points can be seen in the trailer to the movie, such as zombified Doctor Strange and Agent Carter and a Captain America variant making an appearance.

Some of the confirmed people in this movie include Sir Patrick Stewart returning as Professor Xavier and Rachel McAdams coming back as Christine, Doctor Strange’s love interest.

With the movie hitting theatres, tickets are selling fast. To buy tickets and see available showtimes, visit fandango.com