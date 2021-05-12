Watch
Jay Leno has a new game show coming in Fall

Posted at 4:41 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 16:41:28-04

Are you one of those people full of ‘fun facts’ who knows a lot about a lot of topics? Now’s your chance to be a contestant on a new trivia game show, You Bet Your Life, starring Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks.

Leno and Eubanks are putting a new spin on the classic game show. Leno says it's similar to his classic bit Jay Walking, with a chance to win some money. Eubanks will be taking on a new role as co-host.

If you want to learn more or apply to be a contestant, you can head to https://youbetyourlife.com/

