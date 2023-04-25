Jaylen Webb gives a behind-the-scenes look at “Armageddon Time”

“Armageddon Time” is the story of two friends facing the adversity of the world around them and it's leaving audiences stunned. Actor, Jaylen Webb, joined Inside South Florida to share his experience playing the role of Johnny in the new Prime Video film.

“I feel very proud and also kind of anxious because it's like I'm stepping into this new door and I don't know what to do with it,” says Webb. “But I think I'm very grateful for this opportunity that I was able to get, and I'm happy where I'm at and I'm just going to continue to work and pursue my craft.”

“Armageddon Time” is streaming now on Prime Video.