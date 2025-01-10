Jazz for Tomorrow: A Celebration of Music, Community, and Youth

Jazz for Tomorrow, happening on January 11, 2025, is more than just a festival; it’s a vibrant showcase of talent, passion, and community collaboration. This long-standing event, composed of performances by five organizations, highlights Miami's thriving student jazz scene and community-based groups.

Nicole Yarling, director and founder of the JECC (Jazz Education Community Collective), has been involved with the Student Stage of Jazz for Tomorrow for over six years. The event features performances from institutions like the Frost School of Music, FIU, Miami Arts Charter, and Miami Beach, alongside the JECC.

“What's important to me is literacy, music, and young people,” Nicole shared. “I was mentored when I didn't even know what the word meant. It was important for me to give back.”

Keanu Yarima, a saxophonist and 13-year veteran of Jazz for Tomorrow, expressed his love for music’s unifying power. “I love how it brings different communities and cultures together,” he said. “I love being able to have the freedom of improvisation and being able to come up with and share my own ideas, thoughts and experiences through music.” In addition to the saxophone, Keanu also dabbles in piano, bassoon, and even a little bass.

Jazz for Tomorrow isn’t just about traditional performances—it’s a space for creativity and collaboration. Nicole encourages her students to create original arrangements and explore nuances in small-group settings, a rare opportunity in most school music programs. “When you're teaching in school, you're obligated to put on a performance,” Nicole explained. “What we have here is the opportunity to work with nuance and with smaller groups, which you don't have in schools.”

The event will feature original compositions, unique arrangements, and plenty of improvisation, all crafted by talented students and guided by dedicated mentors like Nicole.

Jazz for Tomorrow isn’t just a festival—it’s a platform for young artists to explore their creativity, build confidence, and share their love for music with the community.

Join in celebrating the future of jazz, shaped by the students and mentors of Jazz for Tomorrow. Don’t miss this incredible showcase of talent and passion on January 11th from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the Jazz For Tomorrow Student Stage.