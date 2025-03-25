Jenn Johnson Shares the Heart Behind Bethel Music's New Album, “We Must Respond”

Grammy-nominated worship artist and Bethel Music co-founder Jenn Johnson joined Inside South Florida to share the powerful message behind Bethel’s latest album, We Must Respond. Known for her deep passion for worship and heartfelt lyrics, Jenn is living her life on purpose—and she’s calling others to do the same.

“This title is really a charge to each and every one of us,” Jenn shared. “For all God’s done, for who He is, for what He is going to do–how could we not respond? It’s a reminder to stop multiple times in your day and just say, ‘Thank you God’.”

The album is packed with collaborations from artists like Brooke Ligertwood, Aodhán King, and Abbie Gamboa, creating a dynamic worship journey that Johnson says should be experienced in full. “We encourage the listener in this album to do something that honestly isn't common in music these days, and that is to start at the beginning of this album, at least for the first time, and to listen to it all the way through,” she explains. “It’s a journey of different moments with the Lord.”

While Jenn admits it’s tough to pick a favorite track, Holy Forever stands out as a deeply moving piece, even though she had no part in writing it. “It’s like picking a favorite child,” she commented.

When asked about her dream collaboration, Johnson didn’t hesitate. “Chris Martin from Coldplay,” she said with a smile. “He’s one of my favorite musical people.”

Jenn also spoke about the personal connection she’s always had with music. “Music has been a part of my life since I was born. I played the piano and sang since I was five years old,” she said. “I connect to it and it helps me connect to God, and obviously it does for other people too.”

We Must Respond is now available on all streaming platforms. To stay connected with Jenn and the Bethel Music family, follow them on social media, @BethelMusic, or visit them in Redding, California.