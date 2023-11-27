Jennifer Hudson and Jason Carter Surprise Miami Superfans

Watch Now
Inside South Florida’s Jason Carter teamed up with The Jennifer Hudson Show to surprise Jennifer Hudson superfans Aileen Aruaz and Belle Marie Aruaz, a dynamic mother-daughter duo. Together, they played a game of ‘Knock Star,' tackling questions and enjoying challenges, all for the chance to win an exciting prize of $250.

“If y'all can answer this question correctly, you’ll win $250,” says Hudson. “Okay ladies, for $250, named Grammy-winning Colombian singer who lives in Miami and her hips don't lie.”

Contest Winners Belle Marie Aruaz and Aileen Aruaz celebrated their triumph alongside the dancers of Miami Dance Town Studio, raising cheers to Jennifer's season of surprises

This was amazing,” says Aruaz. “I'm so happy that we brought Miami all the way to LA, this was amazing.”

Watch The Jennifer Hudson Show Weekdays at 5pm on WSFL Channel 39.

