Jennifer Hudson Brings More Joy in Season 3 of The Jennifer Hudson Show

Jennifer Hudson, the multi-talented star, joins Inside South Florida to celebrate the third season of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The Emmy-winning host talked about what fans can expect from the new season, promising even more joyful moments and unforgettable memories with star-studded guests like Kristen Bell, Gwen Stefani, and Jimmy Kimmel.

When asked what brings her the most joy, Hudson revealed that it’s seeing others happy that fuels her passion for the show. Reflecting on her journey from growing up in Chicago to her successes in LA, Hudson shared how her mother’s pride in her as a person, beyond her accomplishments, remains her proudest achievement.

As a role model to many, Hudson named icons like Angela Bassett and Whitney Houston as her inspirations. She is thrilled for this season's lineup, including a special appearance by Andrea Bocelli, and teased exciting moments with Gwen Stefani and Jimmy Kimmel.

Catch The Jennifer Hudson Show every weekday at 5 p.m. on WSFL, and let JHUD’s infectious joy light up your day! For more, visit JenniferHudsonShow.com or @JenniferHudsonShow.