Jennifer Hudson Joins Inside South Florida to Celebrate the Return of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

EGOT Winner, Jennifer Hudson, joined Inside South Florida to celebrate the return of her hit daytime talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing weekdays right here at 5pm on WSFL-TV.

She shared what surprises viewers are in store for, from celebrity interviews, topical stories, sensational entertainment, and fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations.

“I got to kick off the season with surprising a wedding for Tracy and Pat. Like I did a whole stereotype thing and I performed for him, I met the family, I got gifts from the family, everything,” says Hudson. “So that was just to kick off the season. So that gives you a sense of surprises we have in store throughout the season. I even get surprised from time to time so y'all can catch me where I'm like ‘I didn't see that coming.’ It's just a season that keeps you on your toes.”

