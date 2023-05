With a staggering six Daytime Emmy nominations and a second season, Jennifer Hudson joined Inside South Florida to talk show, life, music, and her take on Miami.

“I want 25 seasons. That is the goal,” says Hudson. “I want to just continue to learn and just to create even more of a platform to bring more people in. I want to lift spirits. I just love to see people come together, and goodness and positivity.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays at 5pm on WSFL-TV.