Jennifer Hudson’s new show is taking daytime television by storm

With a voice adored by millions, EGOT Winner, Jennifer Hudson, is no stranger to the limelight and now you can catch her weekdays on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing right here at 5 pm on WSFL-TV. She joined Inside South Florida to tell us all about it.

“I feel good. I've been having so much fun just giving love and receiving love from the guests in the crowd,” says Hudson. “It's just great energy. This is what I want to do is just enjoy the people and enjoy the fun.”

Pursuing daytime TV has always been a dream of Hudson’s.

“It's something I've always wanted to do. I simply love people and I love talking and I love hearing stories,” says Hudson. “I've been so blessed to achieve so much I want to help give someone else a platform.”

The show features some of your favorite guests, and Hudson is not holding back.

“It's a new day, first of all, and I feel like I just want to respond to the times that we're in and speak to the people right now,” says Hudson. “I try to put out love and light into the world and pray that it is received.”

You can catch “The Jennifer Hudson Show” weekdays at 6 pm on WSFL-TV.