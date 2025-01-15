Jennifer Jolly Shares CES 2025 Highlights and Must-Have Tech Innovations

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

CES 2025 is in full swing, and tech expert Jennifer Jolly joined Inside South Florida to share the latest groundbreaking gadgets and innovations from the world's largest tech showcase. Known for spotlighting cutting-edge technology, this year's CES is heavily focused on AI integration across nearly every device and service, promising both convenience and challenges.

McAfee's Scam Detector

Amidst the tech marvels, Jolly highlighted a crucial tool to combat the darker side of technology—McAfee's new Scam Detector. This service runs in the background of your devices, analyzing emails, texts, and videos in real time to flag potential scams. With the average person receiving dozens of scam messages daily and losing nearly $1,400 on average to fraud, this tool is a game-changer. Jolly called it a vital addition to the digital world, helping users stay safe in an increasingly scam-prone landscape. For more information, visit McAfee.com.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6

One of the showstoppers at CES 2025 is Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable Screen Laptop. With the press of a button, the screen extends vertically, transforming from a 14-inch display to a towering 16.7-inch screen, offering 50% more workspace. This sleek device allows users to multitask with split screens without needing an external monitor. The rollable laptop, expected to hit markets soon for around $3,500, is perfect for professionals who value portability and productivity. For more information, visit Lenovo.com.

Dolby Atmos Now Available in Cars

Jolly also experienced the power of Dolby Atmos sound in Cadillac's upcoming Optic Electric SUV. This immersive audio technology transforms the car into a professional-grade sound studio, delivering a sensory experience that lets drivers hear and feel music like never before. "It gave me chills," Jolly shared, emphasizing how this feature elevates the driving and listening experience. For more information, visit Dolby.com.

MAMMOTION LUBA 2 AWD Series

AI-powered cleaning gadgets continue to impress. Jolly showcased MAMMOTION’s LUBA 2 AWD series mower, which uses advanced AI to handle up to 2.5 acres of lawn without boundary wires or complex setup. The device's all-wheel-drive system tackles slopes and edges with ease, making it a standout for homeowners. For more information, visit MAMMOTION.com.

New Narwal Flow Vaccums

Meanwhile, Narwal unveiled its Flow Robo Vacuum, a flagship model launching in June. The Flow features a mop pad that extends to clean edges, dual water tanks to maintain cleanliness, and enhanced suction for carpets. Its design minimizes tangles and maximizes efficiency, setting a new standard for smart home cleaning. For more information, visit Narwal.com.

What’s Next in Tech?

From rollable laptops to self-cleaning bots, CES 2025 is packed with innovations that blend AI with everyday convenience. For more details on these products and where to find them, Jolly recommends visiting Techish.com.