Jennifer Jolly Shares the Hottest Tech and Lifestyle Gifts for the Holidays

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly is back on Inside South Florida with her signature roundup of must-have gadgets and gifts for the holiday season. Here’s a look at her top picks:

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Samsung’s first-ever fan edition smartwatch is a hit, blending functionality with style. Perfect for managing your health and fitness goals, the Galaxy Watch FE offers:



Advanced bioactive sensors for heart rate monitoring and sleep coaching.

Irregular heart rate notifications.

Everyday convenience, from answering calls to tracking steps.

All this for just under $200, making it a standout gift for health enthusiasts. For more information, visit Samsung.com.

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max and Dock

The ultimate home helper, this device is a vacuum and mop combo equipped with smart dirt detection to focus on the messiest areas. The Auto-Wash Dock recharges, empties, washes, and dries the mopping pad while refilling the water tank. It’s currently $400 off, making it the ideal gift for anyone who loves clean floors without the hassle. For more information, visit iRobot.com.

Aster Bluetooth Button

A discreet safety device, the Aster button pairs with the Aster app to act as a personal panic button. It sends emergency alerts to services, friends, and family with three quick presses. It also works without the need for a phone or other devices. Right now, you can get the button for free with an app subscription. For more information, LogicMark.com.

Eyeris 3 Eye Massager

Treat yourself to heated or cooled acupressure for your eyes, temples, and forehead. The eye massager from Renpho is a lifesaver for stress relief and improving under-eye puffiness and dark circles. Features include voice activation and a chic black and rose gold design. This device is currently 60% off on Amazon, making this the ultimate pampering gift. For more information, visit renpho.com.

Bitkey Bitcoin Wallet

For the crypto enthusiast, the Bitkey wallet offers a secure and straightforward way to manage Bitcoin. Features include:



Fingerprint security and integration with major platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood.

A user-friendly mobile app to track, send, and receive cryptocurrency.

Now $50 off, this gift is a modern take on financial security. For more information, visit Bitkey.world.

Jennifer Jolly always brings the holiday cheer with practical and stylish picks to make your season brighter. For more details on these fantastic gifts, visit techish.com.