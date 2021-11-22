Watch
Jenny Garth is back in a new heartfelt Christmas movie

Posted at 6:40 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 18:40:11-05

We spoke with television royalty, Jenny Garth, and she is helping us get festive for the holidays with her new film on GAC Family A Kindhearted Christmas.

In real life, Jenny is getting ready for Christmas by enjoying Christmas movies, which she starts watching right after Halloween. This sweet movie will make you feel warm and fuzzy, just like all your other favorites. She wasn't sure she was going to love the script, but once she read it she felt so good she knew she had to take the role.

Jenny's pup, Dr. Faucci, and the rest of the family are busy baking and handing out homemade gifts. They all enjoy watching movies while bundled up around the fireplace while enjoying the decorations. This is a great movie to watch with your own family that will make you all feel a little closer and restore your faith in those around you.

The movie is airing now on GAC Family!

