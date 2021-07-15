Jerry O'Connell is back as host for a new gameshow

Jerry O'Connell is having so much fun soaking up the summer sun, he didn't even want to get out of his pool for an interview. The superstar talked about his upcoming role as the host of a new game show and says he's vaxed, waxed, and enjoying life.

O'Connell will be hosting Pictionary, the classic board game revamped for television. Viewers can watch celebrities compete against contestants, and if there's a tie-breaker, you'll even get to see O'Connell get in on the fun.

"I was going to try to come up with a joke, but it's really hard to host game shows. I thought I was just going to stand there," he says.

Catch Pictionary on Mondays!