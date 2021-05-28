Jet Blue and Big Brothers Big Sister of Broward are helping to keep kids connected

Melissa St. Fleur has four children who participate in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. Since the start of the pandemic, she and her children have felt the stress brought on due to the interruption of traditional learning, but BBBS has been able to offer all the help they need.

"Their grades have been fluctuating due to technical issues," she says. "I was having a lot of issues with the school because when they were face to face they removed the laptops, they weren't able to do their learning from home, they weren't able to get assignments done."

Then Jet Blue stepped in. Partnered with BBBS, the company donated laptops to all four of her kids. The #KeepKidsConnected program allows littles in the program to stay in connection with their bigs and continue to prosper. Jet Blue has donated laptops to help make sure this program can continue.