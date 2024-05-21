Jet Runway Café: An Aviation-Themed Dining Experience at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

Jet Runway Café, a unique dining spot located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, offers patrons an unparalleled experience. Since its opening in 2008, the café has provided visitors with an exceptional combination of delicious American cuisine and the exciting backdrop of a bustling executive airport.

Dining at Jet Runway Café immerses guests in the world of aviation. "If you're not in aviation and you come here, you're now in aviation," said the café’s owner, Mike Linder. With windows that overlook the active airport, guests can watch private aircraft take off and land while enjoying their meals. Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is one of the busiest in the area, making every visit to the café a dynamic experience.

Jet Runway Café is renowned for its all-day breakfast and lunch menu, available seven days a week. "We're the only ones really to offer breakfast all day long," Linder noted. The menu features a variety of American favorites, ensuring there's something for everyone.

The café offers an array of mouth-watering dishes. Highlights include:



Banyan Burger: Named after the nearby Banyan terminal, this burger features a sunny side up egg, melted cheese, and hickory smoked bacon.

Named after the nearby Banyan terminal, this burger features a sunny side up egg, melted cheese, and hickory smoked bacon. Homemade Waffles: Freshly made in-house, topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Freshly made in-house, topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries. Barbecue Chicken Flatbread: Grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, and barbecue sauce on a crispy flatbread.

Grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, and barbecue sauce on a crispy flatbread. Signature Salad: A mix of mesclun greens and romaine, topped with grilled chicken breast, mandarin oranges, blue cheese crumbles, and tomatoes.

Jet Runway Café operates under the SFL Hospitality Group, which prioritizes service above all. "Service comes first, food comes second, and then location speaks for itself," explained Linder. The combination of attentive service, quality food, and a prime location ensures a memorable dining experience.

Whether you're an aviation enthusiast or simply looking for a great meal with a unique view, Jet Runway Café at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is the perfect destination. Enjoy a hearty breakfast, a satisfying lunch, and the thrill of watching private jets in action.