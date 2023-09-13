Jim Moran Institute works to build small businesses

Jim Moran Institute’s Director of South Florida, Jennifer Kovach, joined Inside South Florida to share how it can help you grow your company.

“We are lucky to be able to provide a low cost or no cost executive education for small business owners and nonprofit leaders,” says Kovach. “If you've led a business or have a business that's been in place for three years or longer, we have a program for you. We work with you on a strategic plan and an action plan and understand your business model, so you can continue to grow and develop your organization further.”

For more information, visit jmi.fsu.edu

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Jim Moran Institute.