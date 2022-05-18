Jim Price, Author of “The Adventures of Harold from the Hood,'' shares the importance of teaching diversity and inclusion

Jim Price, author of “The Adventures of Harold from the Hood'' focuses his writing on teaching kids to be accepting of others and joined us to share more about his inspiration.

“My work in the public school system brings me a lot of inspiration as well as a lot of throwback TV shows like, “Electric Company,” “Captain Kangaroo,” “Mr. Rogers,” and “Fat Albert,” says Price. “I think a lot of those cartoons share social lessons, which instill the ideas of social interactive skills and skill learning.”

Price tells us about his latest book in “The Adventures of Harold from the Hood” series, “A Trip to the Park.”

“It’s basically focused on accepting others' differences and things of that nature,” says Price. “Harold goes through the rigors of trying to find a friend to play with, and a lot of good friends don't want to play with him, because they feel he's different and not the same as them.”

You can find his books on Amazon.com or JimPriceBooks.education

