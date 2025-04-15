Joe D. Live! Inspires Hope and Resilience at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

The third edition of Joe D. Live! brought smiles, stories, and inspiration to the patients of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, once again proving that the power of play can truly heal.

Hosted by South Florida broadcaster Josh Appel, the live talk-show-style series invites community leaders and professionals from diverse industries to share their personal journeys with young patients. These stories aren’t just about success—they’re about resilience, learning from failure, and the determination to keep going.

“It really teaches the kids to aspire to success, but also resilience when things don’t always go the way that you want them to go,” said CEO of the Joe D. Children Hospital Foundations, Kelley Morris.

For kids dreaming of opening nail salons, becoming chefs, or diving into other big aspirations, Joe D. Live! is a space where they can meet real-world role models who’ve walked the path before them.

Even if patients can’t attend in person, the event is broadcast throughout the hospital—bringing the magic straight to their rooms. The sessions are engaging, interactive, and often emotional, with one attendee noting:

This latest edition featured special guests from Camille’s Restaurante, Trans World Business Advisors, a former professional soccer player, and even a surprise visit from yours truly. For the adults involved, the event was just as moving.

“What I’m feeling tired about or complaining about pales in comparison,” Josh Appel shared. “It puts things in perspective.”

At Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Joe D. Live! is more than an event. It’s a celebration of hope, healing, and the joy of possibility. As Kelley Morris says it, “This is the children’s hospital—we’re just fortunate to work here.”

To get involved or share your story with the next generation of dreamers, contact Cameron.Dobbs@wsfltv.com or Kip@KipHunterMarketing.com, or follow along at JDCH.com to support this powerful program.