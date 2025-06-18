Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Joins Panthers on the Prowl for Pediatric Cancer Awareness

At Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, healing often starts with play and that mission came to life in a powerful way thanks to a new partnership with the Florida Panthers and the American Cancer Society.

As part of the Panthers on the Prowl initiative, young patients took part in a joyful and deeply meaningful art experience. With paint, color, and creativity, children undergoing cancer treatment were invited to express their journeys through a hands-on activity: decorating fiberglass panthers, each a symbol of strength and individuality.

“This is a very special environment,” said CEO Caitlin Stella. “Only fun, playful things can happen here. Nothing clinical. It's really just a place for them to come and have fun.”

The event is part of a broader fundraising campaign led by Panthers General Manager Bill Zito and his wife Julie Zito, who are chairing the initiative. The goal: raise $1 million by encouraging supporters to “adopt” and personalize one of 200 panther sculptures, each a unique piece of art that tells a story.

“The vision is that people will create and express themselves through their Panther in whatever manner they see fit,” said Zito. “It’s a personalized, individualized, fun, and creative process.”

The children’s designs were particularly touching. Their Panthers featured bright colors, symbols of childhood like Legos and candy, and even incorporated the gold ribbon for childhood cancer awareness. One especially moving addition was the inclusion of the chemo bell, a powerful symbol at Joe DiMaggio that children ring when they complete treatment, a celebration of courage, hope, and resilience.

“This is a special way for us to celebrate our kids who go through the journey and experience of a cancer diagnosis, which, as everyone knows, is incredibly hard and heartbreaking for anyone, especially for our pediatric patients and their families,” Stella shared. “I think it’s a beautiful expression of the journey, and of the bravery and strength it takes to face a cancer diagnosis as a child.”