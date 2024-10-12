Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Patients Enjoy MVP Day with the Miami Dolphins

Patients from Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital recently experienced an unforgettable day at Hard Rock Stadium, cheering on their hometown Dolphins with VIP access to facilities and a special tour of the locker room. The excitement was heightened by former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Ariann Dennison, who led the festivities alongside her organization, Ariann’s All Stars. This talent management group, comprised of former professional cheerleaders, focuses on entertainment, youth programs, cheer, and community service, helping former pros continue making an impact beyond their careers.

For these young fans and their families, the day was filled with joy, proving that even medical challenges cannot dampen their spirits. Ariann’s All Stars played a key role in creating lasting memories, and their commitment to service and community shines through in their work. To learn more about Ariann’s All Stars and see highlights from this special day, visit ariannsallstars.com or follow them on social media at @ariannsallstars.