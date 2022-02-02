Johnny Knoxville talks about pain and gain while filming "Jackass Forever"

Twenty years ago Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jeff Tremaine, and the rest of the Jackass crew became the poster children for excruciating pranks and gag-worthy moments. When you hear the iconic banjo tune in the opening you know you're about to laugh, cringe, and maybe cry. From television to the big screen, they've done it again in the newest movie in the franchise, "Jackass Forever." The whole gang is back on the big screen after more than a decade and Johnny Knoxville spoke about what it was like getting back to his old hijinks.

Knoxville says he waited until he got the overwhelming feeling to make another movie. Although it took some time, he says he was obsessed with the idea. The rest of the crew was on board with the only goal being funny and to have fun.

"We naturally out-do ourselves because what was funny a few years ago to us is no longer funny, so it naturally elevates," he says.

Even though it looks like it's all fun and games, Knoxville says it's very hard to write for Jackass. Getting the tone and playful spirit of the show can be tough. Without even knowing if there was going to be another movie, he says he's been writing stunts for the last 10 years just in case.

"Not knowing if we were going to do another one, but knowing I still had ideas popping into my head I needed to get them on paper," he says. "I would write in the subject line "Jackass 4" and just email them to myself, so by the time I got that feeling again I had hundreds of ideas. I only share with Jeff [Tremaine] because I don't want the group to know what's going on."

If you've ever watched a skit and thought, "why would anyone do this," Knoxville says the crew just likes hanging out together. At the end of the day, he says, the camaraderie makes up what Jackass is all about.

You can watch the movie in theaters now.