Join a team of superheroes with Good Greek Moving and Storage

Posted at 9:45 AM, Feb 15, 2022
Many people have been looking to find a new job. How about getting a job at a place that literally trains you to be a superhero? A moving hero that is. Good Greek Moving and Storage is looking for new talent and CEO and founder Spero Gerogedakis told us more about the roles they’re looking for.

Good Greek provides extensive training to make sure employees are in the role that fits them best. They're currently filling roles in all departments of the company, including moving, customer service, and sales.

For more head to GoodGreek.com

