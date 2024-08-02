Watch Now
Join Inside South Florida in Celebrating Our Community

Posted
and last updated

South Florida is a beautiful community, rich with generosity and a giving spirit. At Inside South Florida, we are committed to showcasing the incredible efforts of our local nonprofits and community organizations.

Are you a nonprofit with a free event that serves our diverse community? We want to hear from you! Every week, we will feature the great things you are doing to make a difference in South Florida.

To get your event featured, send us an email at InsideSoFlo@wsfltv.com
with all the details. We’ll take care of the rest.

Together, let’s celebrate and support the amazing work happening in our community.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

