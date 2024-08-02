Join Inside South Florida in Celebrating Our Community

South Florida is a beautiful community, rich with generosity and a giving spirit. At Inside South Florida, we are committed to showcasing the incredible efforts of our local nonprofits and community organizations.

Are you a nonprofit with a free event that serves our diverse community? We want to hear from you! Every week, we will feature the great things you are doing to make a difference in South Florida.

To get your event featured, send us an email at InsideSoFlo@wsfltv.com

with all the details. We’ll take care of the rest.

Together, let’s celebrate and support the amazing work happening in our community.